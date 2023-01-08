Fred Ulrich

OWATONNA — Fred Ulrich, 89, of Owatonna, died Friday, January 6, 2023 at Traditions II of Owatonna.

Service information

Jan 12
Visitation
Thursday, January 12, 2023
10:00AM-11:00AM
Michaelson Funeral Home - Owatonna
1930 Austin Road
Owatonna, MN 55060
Jan 12
Funeral Service
Thursday, January 12, 2023
11:00AM
Michaelson Funeral Home - Owatonna
1930 Austin Road
Owatonna, MN 55060
