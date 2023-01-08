OWATONNA — Fred Ulrich, 89, of Owatonna, died Friday, January 6, 2023 at Traditions II of Owatonna.
He was born December 2, 1933 in Emmetsburg, Iowa the son of Emil, Sr. and Lena (Dobberstein) Ulrich. He grew up on a farm near Merton Township Hall and attended school through the seventh grade.
He was united in marriage to Helen Louise Hortop on September 14, 1957, at the Methodist Church in Owatonna. The couple made their home in Owatonna.
Fred worked at DeRose Manufacturing, Owatonna Siding & Insulation and as a custodian at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Eagles Club, Heritage Halls, and Cabela's.
He served as president of the Eagles Club, was Eagle of Year and would have received his 55 year Eagle membership pin in 2023. He was also a member of the Owatonna United Methodist Church.
He enjoyed dancing and traveling with his wife, spending time with family and wintering in Bradenton, Florida.
He is survived by his sisters, Anna Marie Miller of New Prague and Mary Lou Bettin of Savage; sisters-in-law, Doris Ulrich of Owatonna, Dee Ulrich of Owatonna, Marge Ulrich of Albert Lea and Kris Ulrich of Pemberton along with numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Emil, Sr and Lena; wife, Helen Ulrich and siblings, Carl, Emil Jr., Ella Hanson, George, William, Richard, Robert, Herbert, Hans, Earl, Frank and Sally Costello.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna with visitation one hour prior. Reverend Lisa Vick of Owatonna United Methodist Church will officiate. Interment will be in the Owatonna Memorial Gardens in Clinton Falls Township.
To send flowers to the family of Fred Ulrich, please visit Tribute Store.