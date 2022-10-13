Frank "Poncho" Panos

MEDFORD — Frank "Poncho" Panos died Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Homestead Hospice House in Owatonna, MN.

Service information

Oct 16
Visitation
Sunday, October 16, 2022
1:00PM-3:00PM
Oct 16
Memorial Service
Sunday, October 16, 2022
3:00PM-3:45PM
Oct 16
Graveside
Sunday, October 16, 2022
3:50PM-4:00PM
Resurrection Cemetery Medford
Co Road 12 West
Medford, MN 55049
