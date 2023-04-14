Floyd Wille Piepho

FORMERLY OWATONNA — Floyd W. Piepho, 98 of formerly of Owatonna, passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at St. Therese-St. Odilia Hospice, Shoreview, MN.
Floyd was born May 7, 1924 in Wheeling Township, Rice County MN to Frank and Bertha (Wille) Piepho. He graduated from Owatonna High School in 1941 and worked until he was drafted. Floyd was inducted into the Army on 4/5/43 and served in the Pacific Theater, mainly the Philippines, until December, 1945. He returned to Owatonna and was employed as an auto mechanic in June 1946 for G.A. Johnson's Studebaker and subsequent Mercedes Benz dealerships until his retirement in June 1996. On July 31, 1949, Floyd married Marjorie Clark of Rochester and they lived in Owatonna. Floyd moved to St. Therese Assisted Living-Woodbury MN in January 2020.
He is survived by his son Charles (Gloria) Piepho Bloomington, MN; daughter Megan (Don) Larsen, Woodbury, MN; granddaughter Sarah Larsen, Minneapolis, MN; sister Dolores Smith of Cheyenne, WY; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and six siblings; and his wife Marge in 2006.
Services will be on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 2:00 p.m at Michaelson Michaelson Funeral Home, 1930 Austin Road, Owatonna, MN with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the in Owatonna Memorial Gardens with Military Honors. Memorials are preferred to any veteran organization, or to a place of the donor's choice. The family would like to thank St. Therese-Woodbury and St. Therese-St. Odilia Hospice for the loving care and support of Floyd and the family.
