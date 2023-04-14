Floyd Wille Piepho

FORMERLY OWATONNA — Floyd W. Piepho, 98 of formerly of Owatonna, passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at St. Therese-St. Odilia Hospice, Shoreview, MN.

To send flowers to the family of Floyd Piepho, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Apr 19
Visitation
Wednesday, April 19, 2023
1:00PM-2:00PM
Michaelson Funeral Home - Owatonna
1930 Austin Road
Owatonna, MN 55060
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Apr 19
Funeral Service
Wednesday, April 19, 2023
2:00PM
Michaelson Funeral Home - Owatonna
1930 Austin Road
Owatonna, MN 55060
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments