Faye Jirele

OWATONNA — Faye A. Jirele, 88, of Owatonna died Sunday, December 25, 2022, at Mitchell County Regional Health Center in Osage, Iowa.
Born Faye Ann Boyett on March 31st 1934, in Mason City, IA to Heber and Zelda Boyett. She had one sibling, her brother Jerry Boyett. She graduated from Owatonna High School in 1952 and soon after married her first husband. A marriage that ended in a tragic death of her husband from a car accident while living in Indianapolis, IN. She moved back to Minnesota and went to work for Federated Insurance in Minneapolis. Not long after she met George Henry Humbert from St. Cloud, at his Minneapolis establishment, the Shamrock. Faye and George hit it off and were married in May of 1955. They bought a house in Richfield and stayed for 2 years and then moved to Littlerock, AR, for a couple of years. They then moved South and eventually settled in Louisville, KY to raise their four sons; Scott Alan, Jayson Dan, Todd Christopher and Tracy Foster.
She dedicated herself to raising her four boys and could be considered a super mom who's cooking, and baking prowess rivaled the best. She was involved with Cub Scouts, Little League, Sing Out Louisville, was President of the High School PTA, played piano and was a fabulous singer. As the youngest son Tracy prepared for college, Faye and George divorced and Faye went to work for her brother's company, Market Finders Insurance.
Faye reunited with Jim Jirele, a schoolmate and sweetheart from Owatonna HS and they were married on January 1st, 2000. Faye and Jim loved old time reenactments of the settling of America and were active members of Rendezvous, where they dressed in period clothing and lived with period tools and wares. They especially enjoyed wintering together in Pharr, Texas with other "snow birds" and lived the rest of the year in Albert Lea.
Faye leaves behind her husband of 22 years, James Jirele, son's from her previous marriage (Scott, Christopher and Tracy) as well as Oceanus Nathaniel, her one grandson - whom she loved very much. Faye always had a spark in her eye, a kind word to say and all who met her, loved her. She attributed her positive attitude to her faith in Christ.
A funeral service will be this Friday, December 30th, 2022, at 11AM with a visitation from 10AM to 11AM, at Faith Baptist Church in Albert Lea with a memorial later this year at the Greenwood Cemetery in Glenville MN, where Faye's ashes will be laid to rest with her parents, grandparents and son.
