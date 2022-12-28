Faye Jirele

OWATONNA — Faye A. Jirele, 88, of Owatonna died Sunday, December 25, 2022, at Mitchell County Regional Health Center in Osage, Iowa.

To send flowers to the family of Faye Jirele, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 30
Memorial Service
Friday, December 30, 2022
11:00AM
Faith Baptist Church
905 Fairlane Terrace
Albert Lea, MN 56007
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.
Dec 30
Memorial Visitation
Friday, December 30, 2022
10:00AM-11:00AM
Faith Baptist Church
905 Fairlane Terrace
Albert Lea, MN 56007
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Visitation begins.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments