OWATONNA — Faye (Allyn) Kottke, 90, of Owatonna died March 2, 2023 at Benedictine Living Community in Owatonna, MN
Faye Kottke was born on February 4, 1933, in Fremont, OH to Robert & Edna (Smith) Allyn. She moved to Owatonna in 1944, when her father began a career in sales with the Owatonna Tool Company. That year she attended Roosevelt Elementary School where she caught the eye of a young boy in her 6th grade class that reportedly turned to his friend and said, "I'm going to marry that girl someday". That young boy was William (Billy) Kottke.
Faye graduated from Owatonna High School in 1951 and while there was interested in the arts while also being involved in many social clubs as well as playing the drums in band under the direction of the legendary Harry Wenger.
Faye attended Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, and in 1953, married her life-long sweetheart, Bill Kottke. While living in Des Moines, they began to raise a family and in 1965, Faye & Bill and their four children moved back "home" to Owatonna where Bill joined his father in the family business, Kottke Jewelers.
Faye immersed herself in her role as homemaker - something her children, as well as their friends, all felt she excelled at. Faye was also very active in the community including her time spent with Women's Club, Jobs Daughters, and the Owatonna Sports Booster Club, but maybe her biggest volunteer passion included her time helping launch, and see to its success, the Little Theater of Owatonna where she served on their Board of Directors and was a past president.
For their dedication, passion and commitment Faye and Bill were recipients of two Community Service Awards - The Community Arts Award and the Friends of Education Award. In addition, the Kottke Family was recognized with the Spirit of Community Award by the Owatonna Foundation.
In addition, Faye loved hosting family and friends at the family cabin at Beaver Lake, near Ellendale, MN. Faye was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Faye is survived by her daughter, Michelle Kottke of Bloomington, sons, Mark (and Cindy) Kottke of Winona, Matt (and Lisa) Kottke of Owatonna, and Marty (and Carrie) Kottke of Arden Hills; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her brother Jim Allyn.
Special thanks are extended to Ecumen Countryside, Benedictine Living Community, and Owatonna Hospice for the care and respect that they gave to both Faye and Bill Kottke.
Visitation will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna. A memorial service will follow at 3:00 PM.
The family requests that memorials be given to the Little Theatre of Owatonna or the Owatonna Foundation in her name.
