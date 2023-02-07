Evelyn R. Hershberger

OWATONNA — Evelyn Rayma Hershberger, 89, of Owatonna, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023 at the Owatonna Hospital with her family at her side.
She was born December 1, 1933 in Owatonna, to Thomas and Lillian (Horn) Moe. Evie grew up in Owatonna and graduated in 1952 from Owatonna High School. Shortly after graduating she enlisted in the United States Navy as a Yeoman. She would be united in marriage to Robert Hershberger on November 7th, 1954 in San Diego CA. when the couple moved back to Owatonna, Evelyn worked at Cedarview Care Center for 10 years before working at Truth Hardware where she would retire after 25 years.
Evelyn was very active in the community for the years. She was Steele County Senior Citizen of the year in 2007, volunteered in church, Cub and Girl Scout leader, Eagles, Eagles Auxiliary, Meals on Wheels and, Hospital Auxiliary. She was also the secretary for the American Legion, member of the Steele County Color Guard, Am Vets, the Minnesota Chapter of United States Navy Waves and the Owatonna Exchange Club. Her Navy uniform won Relic Rumble in 2022 at the History Center in Steele County. She enjoyed embroidery, gardening and was a member of the gardening club.
She is survived by her children, Michael (and Debra) Hershberger of Maryland; Bonnie (and Andrew) Williamson of Florida, Dawn (and Scott) Kasper of Medford; grandchildren, Melissa Rossi, Marcus Hershberger, Andrew Williamson, Vanessa Williamson, Kynndarrn Williamson, Patrick Kasper, and Derrick Kasper; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Lillian Moe; children, Neal and Melody Hershberger; and great-granddaughter, Kendall.
Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home on Thursday, February 9, 2023 from 1PM to 4PM. Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023 at 12PM at Trinity Lutheran Church with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Steele County Military Funeral Unit will be providing honors. Memorials are preferred to Meals on Wheels.
