Evelyn Grace Trom

BLOOMING PRAIRIE — Evelyn G. Trom, age 88, of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, passed away Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at Prairie Manor Care Center, Blooming Prairie. Evelyn was born November 10, 1934, in Algona, Iowa to John and Alice (Harmon) Gross. The family relocated to Hayfield, MN, where Evelyn graduated from high school in 1953. On October 22, 1953, she married Lowell Trom at First Lutheran Church in Blooming Prairie where they remained long-time members. Together, the couple raised six children on the family farm.

