Eugene K Gene Miller

OWATONNA, MN — Gene Miller passed away at home on February 27, 2023. He was 93. Gene was born August 29, 1929 in Star Prairie, WI, the youngest child of Arthur and Esther (Strohberger) Miller and was a graduate of New Richmond High School where he was a four year letterman in football. During that time he served as a Life Guard at the Jim River Beach where he saved two swimmers from drowning. Gene studied at UW River Falls before being drafted into the US Army. He was a combat veteran, serving in an artillery unit during the Korean War. He married the love of his life, Barbara Elner, on June 24, 1956 and they moved to Owatonna in 1957 where he enjoyed a lifelong career with Pratt and Lambert Paint. An active volunteer in many civic organizations, Gene was a Past-President of the Owatonna Area Shrine Club, a Past Master of the Owatonna Masonic Lodge, a Life Member of the Owatonna Elks Lodge, and a member of the VFW. Gene, an avid supporter of Owatonna athletics, enjoyed cross country skiing, Canadian fishing trips, camping, hunting in North Dakota and on his best friend Dave Mussman's farm. Gene is survived by his daughter, Dana (Mike) Donahue, his son, Mitchell Miller, grandchildren Casey and Megan Peterson, and great-granddaughter Sophia Peterson as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death on February 13, 2019 by his wife, Barbara. His parents Arthur and Esther, and siblings Virginia (Sis), Vivian, Arthur (Bud), and James also preceded him in death. Memorials are preferred to Shriners Hospitals and Minnesota Masonic Charities. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 8, 2023 from 2-6 pm at the Owatonna Elks Lodge with a Masonic Memorial Service at 2:30 pm.
