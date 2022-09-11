Ethel Halla

OWATONNA — Ethel Bridget Halla, age 92 passed away September 8, 2022, at her home in Owatonna.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Owatonna, at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 PM Tuesday September 13, 2022, at Brick-Meger Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the church. A parish rosary will be recited at 3:45 PM at the funeral home on Tuesday. Interment will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Owatonna.
Ethel was born to parents Henry and Elizabeth (Renchin) Fisher in Owatonna. She attended country school in Aurora township. In 1946 she married Walter Halla in Holy Trinity Catholic Church at Litomysl. Walter started farming near Bixby and in 1952 the two moved to the family farm in Somerset township and Ethel was a farm wife for the first years raising their 5 children. Ethel worked most of her life at OTC retiring after 25 plus years.
She enjoyed cooking and baking, growing a large vegetable garden, and crocheting. Ethel's favorite was family gatherings. She also enjoyed her annual fishing trips up to Canada.
She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ethel is survived by, husband Walter, of 76 years; children, Jim (Julie) Halla, Spring Valley, MN, Geraldine "Geri"(Steve) Morse, St. Paul Park, MN, Darlene (Gene) Katzung, Owatonna, Kevin Halla (Mary Lou Davidson) Owatonna; 13 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren; one daughter-in-law Audrey Halla, Owatonna.
She was preceded in death by son, Duane; daughter-in-law, Rose; and great-grandchildren, Hannah and Leah Halla.
