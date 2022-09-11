Ethel Halla

OWATONNA — Ethel Bridget Halla, age 92 passed away September 8, 2022, at her home in Owatonna.

To send flowers to the family of Ethel Halla, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Sep 14
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, September 14, 2022
11:00AM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Mass of Christian Burial begins.
Sep 13
Visitation
Tuesday, September 13, 2022
4:00PM-7:00PM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Sep 13
Parish Rosary
Tuesday, September 13, 2022
3:45PM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Parish Rosary begins.
Sep 14
Visitation
Wednesday, September 14, 2022
10:00AM-11:00AM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments