Esther Dabill

OWATONNA — Esther Marie Dabill was born on July 9th, 1939, in Pine River, Minnesota. She was the first of ten children born to Everett and Margaret (Erickson) Dabill.
The lure of the big city drew Esther to Minneapolis where she found employment with Austin Mutual Insurance Company, a relationship that lasted until her retirement in 1996. Esther broke the glass ceiling when she was promoted to Field Representative and assigned to the Owatonna region in 1980. She traveled southern Minnesota with the rest of the "guys" for the next sixteen years, demonstrating both her knowledge of the insurance business and her ability to flourish in a previously all male environment.
Esther was a proud member of the Owatonna Insurance Women and frequently attended professional development seminars and conferences. She taught AARP "55 and Alive" classes for fourteen years after she retired to reinforce the importance of safe driving at any age. She was a member of the Owatonna Christian Women's Club and a long-time member of Christ Community Covenant Church of Owatonna.
Her Norwegian heritage was a strong influence throughout her life. A loyal member of the Sons of Norway, she looked forward to the special foods that accompanied many of the holidays, particularly lutefisk and meatballs! Krumkake, lefse, and kringla were other favorites.
She was renowned within the family for her amazing memory. She was an encyclopedia of dates, details, and circumstances, frequently interjecting a long-forgotten detail into a conversation. She enjoyed putting together jigsaw puzzles and was a stalwart Minnesota Twins fan.
Esther was not always blessed with good health, battling both breast cancer and leukemia twice, and other challenges that resulted in her retiring sooner than she had intended. She battled her ailments with a strong spirit and a "never-say-die" attitude.
Esther passed from this life on July 10, 2022, one day after her 83rd birthday. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, baby Stanley, Stephen, and Jesse. She is survived by her six sisters: Martha Malewiski of Round Lake Beach, Illinois, Eunice Beacham (Keith) of Mississauga, Canada, Rachel Dabill (Bill Johnson) of Minneapolis, Arlene Dabill (Bruce Bernard) of Urbandale, Iowa, Becky Foot (Bill) of Red Wing, Minnesota, and Phebe Klobnak (Doug) of West Des Moines, Iowa, as well as numerous cousins, nephews, and nieces.
The family would like to thank Pastor Brent Carlson and members of Christ Community Covenant Church for the care, support, and assistance they have provided, particularly in these past few years. Thanks also to the staff and friends at Morehouse Place and especially to Esther's dear friend Betty Hager.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna, with visitation one hour before the service and a luncheon following. Interment will occur at a later date at the Pine Ridge Cemetery, Pine River, Minnesota.
The family requests that memorials be directed to Christ Community Covenant Church or Homestead Hospice.