Elizabeth "Beth" Hammel

OWATONNA — Elizabeth "Beth" Ann Hammel, 92, of Owatonna, died Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at Homestead Hospice House in Owatonna.

Service information

May 22
Memorial Visitation
Monday, May 22, 2023
1:00PM-2:00PM
Michaelson Funeral Home - Owatonna
1930 Austin Road
Owatonna, MN 55060
May 22
Memorial Service
Monday, May 22, 2023
2:00PM
Michaelson Funeral Home - Owatonna
1930 Austin Road
Owatonna, MN 55060
