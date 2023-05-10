Elizabeth "Beth" Hammel

OWATONNA — Elizabeth "Beth" Ann Hammel, 92, of Owatonna, died Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at Homestead Hospice House in Owatonna.
She was born January 24, 1931 in Troy, Kansas the daughter of Harry and Jane (Brynildson) Jensen. Her family moved to New Richland, Minnesota when she was a child, and she graduated from New Richland High School in 1949. She moved to Owatonna in 1950, to work at Federated Insurance.
Beth married Charles "Chuck" Hammel on May 26, 1956 at the Congregational Church (now Associated Church) in Owatonna. She was a long-time member of Associated Church, the Elks Club and Owatonna Country Club. She took many art classes from local Jostens Artists and enjoyed painting for many years. Her paintings hang in Owatonna homes and elsewhere. In later years, she enjoyed traveling, feeding and watching birds, tending to her flowers, playing bridge and working crossword puzzles. Most of all, she enjoyed her two daughters and their families.
She is survived by daughters, Lisa Fillnow and Tracy Kaufman both of Owatonna; three grandchildren, Brandon, Michael and Alex; five great-grandchildren, Alexander, Evelyn, Joey, Lilly and Mabel; sisters-in-law, Chris Jensen and Phyllis Jensen and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Jane; husband, Charles "Chuck" Hammel (1999); son-in-law, Mark Fillnow; siblings, James Jensen, Jeanne Kniefel, Marjorie Peterson and Jon Jensen and special friend, Dale Hursh.
A Memorial Service will be held Monday, May 22, 2023, at 2:00 PM at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna with visitation one hour prior. Jonna Jensen will officiate. A celebration of life reception will be held at the Eagle's Club in Owatonna immediately following the service. Private interment will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Owatonna.
Memorials are preferred to Homestead Hospice House in Owatonna.
