Elaine L Rollins

SILVER BAY, MN — Elaine Luella Merritt Rollins passed away on February 10, 2023, at the age of 84, surrounded by family in her home just north of Silver Bay, MN. Elaine was born in Danbury, WI, in 1938, and graduated from high school in 1956 from Two Harbors, MN. Elaine completed training as a registered nurse from St. Luke’s (1956), and went on to become a USAF Reserves Captain, flight nurse and nurse anesthetist (CRNA). Elaine married Joseph Rollins, in 1975, and lived in the Twin Cities area and Owatonna, MN until 1992, when they retired in Silver Bay, MN. Elaine loved the outdoors, fishing, camping and canoeing in Northern Minnesota and Ontario. She and Joe owned a cabin on Northern Light Lake and enjoyed numerous trips there for 30 years. They also frequently spent winters in Mesa, AZ.
Elaine is survived by her husband Joe Rollins, son Mark Rollins (Sharon), daughter Patricia Diedrich, with grandchildren Matthew Rollins, Amanda Diedrich and Alexandra Borchert (Brandon). In addition she is also survived by sisters Peggy Muklebust, Kay Kramer, Linda Kuchta (Bill), Mary Simola (Terry) and brother Randy Merritt (Barb). A memorial service is planned for the summer, in Silver Bay. In lieu of gifts or flowers, please send donations in Elaine’s honor to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, in Silver Bay, Minnesota.
