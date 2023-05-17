Douglas "Doug" Smith

LE MARS, IA — Douglas Edwin Smith, 70, of Le Mars, IA, passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Regional Medical Center in Sioux City, IA.

Service information

Jun 11
Memorial Visitation
Sunday, June 11, 2023
5:00PM-7:00PM
Michaelson Funeral Home - Owatonna
1930 Austin Road
Owatonna, MN 55060
Jun 12
Memorial Visitation
Monday, June 12, 2023
1:00PM-2:00PM
Michaelson Funeral Home - Owatonna
1930 Austin Road
Owatonna, MN 55060
Jun 12
Memorial Service
Monday, June 12, 2023
2:00PM
Michaelson Funeral Home - Owatonna
1930 Austin Road
Owatonna, MN 55060
