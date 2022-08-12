BLOOMING PRAIRIE — Dorothy M. Johnson, age 95, of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022, at Prairie Manor Care Center in Blooming Prairie. Dorothy Marie Davis was born January 23, 1927, in Vernon Center, Minnesota, the daughter of Homer and Sara (Scearcy) Davis. She attended school in Vernon Center through the 8th grade, then graduated from Blooming Prairie High School in 1944. On June 1, 1947, Dorothy was united in marriage to Allen Johnson at Red Oak Grove Lutheran Church. Their union was blessed with three sons, David, Greg, and Douglas. In Dorothy's early years, she worked as a lab and x-ray technician at various doctors' offices. In 1960, Allen purchased the Bixby Feed Mill where Dorothy began bookkeeping until retiring in 1988. In 1990, the couple started wintering in Arizona, where they owned a home until 2011. Dorothy loved to golf; she was a member of the Blooming Prairie Country Club and a golf club in Arizona. She enjoyed playing cards, puzzles, crossword puzzles, and Sudoku. Dorothy's other interests included traveling and doing ceramics. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her three sons, David (Jan) Johnson of Houston, Texas, Greg (Betti) Johnson of Blooming Prairie, and Doug (Tamzen) Johnson of Blooming Prairie; seven grandchildren, Heather, Geoffrey (Emily), Jason (Jenny), Lori (Nate) Arndt, Grant (Enza), Alex, and Erin (Matthew) Larsgaard; eight great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Virginia Davis of Albert Lea, and Gerry Oswald of Hayfield; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Sara Davis; husband, Allen Johnson in 2018; two brothers; and one sister.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at the First Lutheran Church in Blooming Prairie. Visitation will take place two hours prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in Union Cemetery, Bixby. Memorials are preferred to recipient of donor's choice. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Blooming Prairie Funeral Home in Blooming Prairie. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.