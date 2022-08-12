BLOOMING PRAIRIE — Dorothy M. Johnson, age 95, of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022, at Prairie Manor Care Center in Blooming Prairie. Dorothy Marie Davis was born January 23, 1927, in Vernon Center, Minnesota, the daughter of Homer and Sara (Scearcy) Davis. She attended school in Vernon Center through the 8th grade, then graduated from Blooming Prairie High School in 1944. On June 1, 1947, Dorothy was united in marriage to Allen Johnson at Red Oak Grove Lutheran Church. Their union was blessed with three sons, David, Greg, and Douglas. In Dorothy's early years, she worked as a lab and x-ray technician at various doctors' offices. In 1960, Allen purchased the Bixby Feed Mill where Dorothy began bookkeeping until retiring in 1988. In 1990, the couple started wintering in Arizona, where they owned a home until 2011. Dorothy loved to golf; she was a member of the Blooming Prairie Country Club and a golf club in Arizona. She enjoyed playing cards, puzzles, crossword puzzles, and Sudoku. Dorothy's other interests included traveling and doing ceramics. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments