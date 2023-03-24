Dorothy Mae Kvestad

FARIBAULT — Dorothy Kvestad, age 93, of rural Faribault, died Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at her home.

Service information

Apr 27
Visitation
Thursday, April 27, 2023
4:00PM-6:00PM
Boldt Funeral Home
300 Prairie Avenue S.W.
Faribault, MN 55021
