Dorothy Ann Dorry Kenney

OWATONNA — Dorry Kenney passed away on April 18, 2022 after a long illness at her home. She was born in Owatonna on March 3, 1940, the fifth and youngest child of Frank A. Schiller and Lydia M. (Rysavy) Schiller. She attended grade school at District 95 of Summit, and District 12 of Hope, MN. She graduated valedictorian from Owatonna High School in 1958.
After graduation, Dorry worked at Jostens in Owatonna for 5 years. In 1963, she married Jim Kenney of Ellendale. They made their home in Owatonna. They had 5 children and from the time of their births until they were all attending school, Dorry was a stay-at-home mom. From 1975 to 2014, Dorry worked as a bookkeeper for her husband's business, KSW Roofing & Heating.
While her children were in elementary school, Dorry taught pre-school religion classes and grade school religion classes at St. Joseph's Church. She served as room mother for her children's classrooms. She also helped at St. Joseph's as a "Martha," a funeral luncheon volunteer, and with the St. Vincent de Paul suppers. Dorry was an honorary life member of Court Owatonna Catholic Daughters of the Americas.
Dorry enjoyed baking and cooking, reading, playing cards with friends, going to Canada fishing, and doing crossword puzzles. She was an avid fan of Owatonna youth softball when her sons were involved, and later transferred her loyalty to the Minnesota Twins. But most of all, she enjoyed being a "Mom" and "Grandma".
Dorry is survived by her husband of 58 years, Jim Kenney, sons Steve (Darlene) Kenney, Mark (Mary) Kenney, David (Lisa Pettitt) Kenney, Paul (Lori) Kenney, and daughter Judy (Eric) Munshower. She is also survived by grandchildren: Patrick (Kelly) Kenney, Rachel (Blake) Hayden, Nichole Kenney (Chris Harbal), Sarah (Nathan) Bolton, Elizabeth Kenney, Sophia Pettitt-Kenney, Jayne Munshower, Lydia Kenney, Erin Kenney, Teresa Pettitt-Kenney, Nathan Munshower, Hugh Pettitt-Kenney, and Alison Munshower and great grandchildren Lucas, Andrew and Liara Kenney. Also surviving her is her sister Marianne (Raymond) Busho of rural Blooming Prairie and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Leona Pogones and Martha Johnson and brother Frank Schiller, Jr.
Friends may greet the family at Brick-Meger Funeral Home from 4:00-7:00 PM on Sunday, April 24, 2022, with a rosary being recited at 7:00 PM by the Catholic Daughters of the Americas. Funeral services will be at 10:30 AM on Monday, April 25, 2022, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church with visitation one hour prior to the Mass. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the Catholic Community Adoration Chapel or St. Joseph's Catholic Church.
For more information or to leave a message of condolence, go to www.megercares.com