FARIBAULT — Donna L. Wurster, age 91 of Faribault, MN, formally from Gold Canyon, AZ, passed away on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at Milestone Senior Living Community.
Donna Lea was born February 24, 1931 in Blue Earth County, MN (near Mankato) the daughter of Raymond A. and Vera Louise Hulda (Grunzke) Hoechst. She attended schools in Eagle Lake and Mankato, MN. She married Harold A. Wurster, son of Albert Wurster and Laura D. (Crase) Wurster, on March 26, 1955 in Mankato, MN. Donna and Harold moved to Owatonna, MN in 1961. She worked at Duffy's Fairway Grocery store for 17 years (later called Wayne's Fairway). She also worked for 4 years for OTEK Div. of the Owatonna Tool Co. (SPX Corporation). She retired from OTEK February 26, 1993. Later, Donna and Harold sold their home in Owatonna and moved to Gold Canyon, AZ (near Apache Junction/Mesa) to MountainBrook Village near King's Ranch Rd. off Hwy. 60 East in 1998.
Donna is survived by three children, Thomas (Hope) Wurster of Medford, MN, David (Lucienne) Wurster of Owatonna, MN, and Pamela J. (Mark) Rojek of Wilsonville (Portland) OR; seven grandchildren; sister, Darlene M. Glaser of Good Thunder, MN.
Donna is preceded in death by her husband, Harold; her parents; one son, James M. Heaney, Blair, NE; one daughter, Colleen M. Page, Pasadena, TX; one brother, Kenneth R. Hoechst; three sisters, Lorraine (Edward, "Bud") Schmidt, Fern D. (Lyle, "Sonny") Simons, and Janet L. (Joseph, "Joe") Batson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Donna to the Owatonna Foundation, Allina Hospice, or donators choice.
She will be laid to rest with her husband in a private ceremony in the Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, Minnesota.