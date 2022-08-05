Donald Mac Loveless

OWATONNA — Donald Mac Loveless passed away on Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022, at Timberdale Trace in Owatonna MN, at the age of 82. Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, August 12, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Associated Church in Owatonna. Friends may greet the family on Friday at Associated Church beginning at 9:30 AM. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery with military rites by the Steele County Funeral Unit. The service will be live streamed by Associated Church: http://www.associatedchurch.org/loveless-funeral

