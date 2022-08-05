OWATONNA — Donald Mac Loveless passed away on Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022, at Timberdale Trace in Owatonna MN, at the age of 82. Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, August 12, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Associated Church in Owatonna. Friends may greet the family on Friday at Associated Church beginning at 9:30 AM. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery with military rites by the Steele County Funeral Unit. The service will be live streamed by Associated Church: http://www.associatedchurch.org/loveless-funeral
Donald M. Loveless was born on December 2, 1939 in Albert Lea, MN, the son of Mac and Madalene (Mead) Loveless. During his early years, he was active in sports, 4-H and working on the family farm. He was baptized and confirmed at the United Methodist Church in Wells, MN. Don graduated from Wells High School in 1957. After graduation, he attended Gustavus Adolphus College and Mankato State University.
In 1958, he enlisted in the US Army and was stationed at Fort Hood, TX; Nuremberg, Germany and Fort Sheridan, IL. After being honorably discharged in September of 1960, Donald joined the family farm near Wells, MN. A friend introduced him to Elaine Ruth Honken at the Mankato Ballroom and they were married on October 13, 1962, in Mankato MN. Their union was blessed with two sons and one daughter. They were married for 40 years before Elaine's death in 2003.
Don and Elaine farmed near Hayward, MN before purchasing a farm west of Owatonna in 1967. Don and Elaine raised crops and cattle. Don loved being outdoors and could either be found in his gardens or in the barn working on a project or tending to livestock. Don was employed as the Steele County Agricultural Inspector from 1970-1993.
Don was a long-time member of Associated Church in Owatonna MN. He was proud of his children and grandchildren and when health allowed, he was always present at their activities, sporting events and 4-H shows.
Don is survived by his son Paul (Paula) Loveless of Maple Grove, daughter Elizabeth (Brent) Svenby of Owatonna and son Jeffrey (Mary) Loveless of Owatonna; nine grandchildren: Elise and Olivia Loveless, Spencer, Maria and Lane Versteeg, Ty Svenby, and Noah, Emma and Finley Loveless; siblings Barbara Godel of Alma, WI, Beverly Kremer of Minneapolis, MN, and David Loveless of Wells. He was preceded in death by his wife Elaine, his parents, and brother Charles Loveless.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Owatonna Foundation, Steele County 4-H, or the National Ataxia Foundation.
