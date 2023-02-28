OWATONNA — Dewey Lyle Long 94 of Owatonna, died Thursday February 9, 2023 at the Woodlands in Albert Lea, He was born Nov. 18, 1928 in Clinton Falls, Minnesota to Owen K. and Carrie L. Long. He was the youngest of three sons. On November 23, 1949 he married Gladys Albertina Piepho. They had one daughter Michele (Mitzi) Rysavy.
In February of 1951 he left for Camp Rucker in Alabama to join Company F 135th Infantry, where he became a Sargent. In 1951 he was chosen to take part in an Atomic Bomb Test called "Buster Jangle" which took place in Yucca Flats, Nevada. They were subjected to a blast that went off 1118 feet above them. The cloud and Ice cap was 7 miles high by 2 miles across. Dewey worked part time for Cashman Nursery selling trees and shrubbery, and then joined Jostens straight out of high school as a stone setter, working his way up to the head of Quality Control until he retired in 2010. Dewey was always interested in aviation and got his pilot's license in 1959. He was a member of the Owatonna Scuba Diving club and was active in working with Buzz and Ken Kaplan and others to develop the Brooktree Golf Course. He was a member of the Toastmasters club. Dewey and Glady enjoyed fishing, snowmobiling, and traveling the United States in their 5th wheel. He is preceded in death by his wife Gladys, and two brothers Kenny and Cyrus Long. He is survived by one daughter Michele (Mitzi) Rysavy and her husband Jim Rysavy of Owatonna.
Memorial Service for Dewey and Gladys (who passed away in May of 2022) will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 10, 2022 at Associated Church with Pat Postlewaite presiding. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:00 before the memorial at church. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery with military honors by the Steele County Funeral Unit. For more information or to leave an online condolence message visit www.megercares.com.
