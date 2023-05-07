Deshawn Christopher Knuckles Corbin

MANKATO — Deshawn Christopher Corbin, a.k a. "Knuckles," age 25, passed away peacefully on May 2, 2023 at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, surrounded by family, after suffering a stroke related to his lifelong battle with congenital heart disease.
Deshawn was born February 7, 1998 in Lumberton, North Carolina. Following his birth, he was placed in the loving foster home of R.M. and Carol Hunt of rural Lumberton. In November, 2000, he was placed for adoption in the care of Michael Corbin and Julie Anderson of Medford, Minnesota. They remained his forever family.
Deshawn was a 2016 graduate of Medford High School, where he was active in Theatre. At the time of his passing, he was employed at Aeropostale in the River Hills Mall in Mankato, and was set to begin classes in Computer Science at South Central College in North Mankato.
Deshawn was an old soul, a gentle, sensitive, intuitive, empathic, generous individual who led a rich and full life, despite his complex medical challenges. His bravery inspired everyone who knew him.
Deshawn had an adventurous spirit. He shared his love of History with his parents and visited all but four of the U.S. presidential libraries. He loved tourism, traveling frequently with his grandparents to New Orleans, Las Vegas, Nashville, Atlanta, and Boise. He made multiple trips to Hawaii and vacationed in the Caribbean and Alaska. He lived for the Steele County Free Fair and the Minnesota State Fair. He enjoyed Asian cuisine, sweet foods, Halloween, Science, science fiction, creative storytelling, producing short, animated films, people watching, airports, jewelry, art, museums, video games, hedgehogs, bees, movies, live comedy, improvisation and Theatre.
Deshawn was particularly known for his sense of humor and his infectious, guttural laugh. He had a quick wit and was fond of giving people unique nicknames and making up words and expressions. He cherished the time he spent with his family and extended family, including his grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins and he valued his time with his friends in Medford and Mankato.
He is survived by his mother, Julie Anderson, his sister, Emma Corbin, and many extended family and friends. He was proceeded in death by his father, Michael Corbin. A celebration of Deshawn's life is planned for 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Hosanna Lutheran Church, 105 Hosanna Drive, Mankato. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Transitional Housing of Steele County or South Central College, North Mankato Campus Foundation.
