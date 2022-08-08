OWATONNA — DeLoris Mae Bohlman, 88, of Owatonna passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday morning, August 7, 2022.
DeLoris was born on December 24, 1933 to Earl and Florence (Schroht) Newman in their country home rural Faribault Minnesota, delivered by her aunt, Hilda Sable. She grew up in the Faribault area with her sister, Beverly (Olson) while attending several one-room country schools and then beginning 7th grade at the Medford High School where she graduated in 1953. Shortly after graduation, DeLoris worked for Federated and then the canning company. On November 25, 1953, she married Lyle Bohlman at the United Methodist Church of Owatonna where both she and Lyle became custodians for the next 47 years. DeLoris and Lyle had four children; Stuart, Leon, Brian, and Cheryl. Loving the outdoors, DeLoris enjoyed having a vegetable garden and planting flowers every spring. Meeting up with their many friends and eating out was a favorite past time for DeLoris and Lyle. They also loved to go to Broaster in Faribault... even if it was during a blizzard. They also enjoyed trips with her mom, Florence, and sister, Beverly, to several casinos. DeLoris was quiet, Lyle was not, and they were the perfect combination for 68 years.
She is survived by her husband Lyle, sons, Stuart (and friend Angie), Leon (Lori), Brian (Naomi), and daughter Cheryl (and friend Ed Wurst); along with 15 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Florence Neuman and sister Beverly Olson.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna. Visitation will be from 4:00 until 6:00 PM on Tuesday, August 9th, at Michaelson Funeral Home and also one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the St. John Cemetery in Owatonna.
