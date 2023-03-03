OWATONNA — Dean Fretheim, 89, of Owatonna, MN, passed away March 2, 2023, at Benedictine Living Community.
Dean was born August 23,1933, in Decorah, IA, to Herman and Esther Fretheim. He graduated from Decorah High School and was an alumnus of Luther College, class of 1955. Dean and met Shirley Kittelson, fell in love and they were married September 11, 1955. Immediately after the wedding, Dean began a two-year stint in the US Army, serving proudly at Ft. Bragg, Fayetteville, NC until his honorable discharge in September 1957.
Post discharge, at the urging of Kenny Bye his former football coach, Dean interviewed and accepted a position with Federated Insurance. He and his young family moved to Owatonna where he began a fulfilling 37-year career at Federated Insurance, retiring in November 1994. In retirement, Dean and Shirley enjoyed traveling with close friends and spending time with their daughters and their grandchildren.
Dean was a man devoted to his family, friends and community, and his faith was a call to serve others. Throughout his life, Dean volunteered his time and talents to organizations that mirrored his beliefs. He served on the board of the Salvation Army, was President of the Lions Clubs, and headed the United Way campaign at Federated. Dean was a past Exalted Ruler of the Elks and was awarded the title of Honorary Life Member for his service to the organization. He volunteered with the American Legion Color Guard and the Boy Scouts, and he coached Park and Rec basketball in Owatonna. Dean was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church for more than 60 years and he served as a board member, Sunday school teacher and usher.
Dean loved a good western novel, TV show or movie and was a huge country music fan. He sang and played guitar, accordion, and piano. Dean loved to watch and play sports. His athletic talents included football, volleyball, tennis and golf, the game he played the longest, but frustrated him the most. He rarely missed a Vikings game and was devoted to all things Iowa Hawkeye.
Dean was preceded in death by his parents Herman and Esther Fretheim, his older brother Harlan and his daughter, Lisa. Dean will be missed by his wife of 67 years, Shirley, his daughters, Debby Tresidder and Cheri Fretheim, two grandchildren, Kristin and Kevin Tresidder, his sister June DeBuhr, and many other family members and friends.
Visitation will be held at Brick-Meger Funeral Home on Sunday, March 5, 2023, from 2-4 pm. Funeral service will be at Trinity Lutheran Church, Owatonna, on Monday, March 6 at 11am, with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Madison Lutheran Church Cemetery in Decorah, IA, at a later date. Memorials preferred to Trinity Lutheran Church or M Health Fairview Masonic Children's Hospital of Minneapolis.
