Dean Fretheim

OWATONNA — Dean Fretheim, 89, of Owatonna, MN, passed away March 2, 2023, at Benedictine Living Community.

To send flowers to the family of Dean Fretheim, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 5
Visitation
Sunday, March 5, 2023
2:00PM-4:00PM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 6
Visitation
Monday, March 6, 2023
10:00AM-11:00AM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 6
Funeral Service
Monday, March 6, 2023
11:00AM-12:00PM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments