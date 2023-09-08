David Madson

OWATONNA — David Madson passed away September 6, 2023 in Albert Lea, MN.

Service information

Sep 10
Visitation
Sunday, September 10, 2023
3:00PM-5:30PM
Brick-Meger Funeral Home
1603 Austin Road
Owatonna, MN 55060-4021
Sep 11
Visitation
Monday, September 11, 2023
10:00AM-10:50AM
Brick-Meger Funeral Home
1603 Austin Road
Owatonna, MN 55060-4021
Sep 11
Funeral Service
Monday, September 11, 2023
11:00AM
Brick-Meger Funeral Home
1603 Austin Road
Owatonna, MN 55060-4021
