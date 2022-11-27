David Hickman

OWATONNA — David Wayne Hickman, 73, of Owatonna, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at the Owatonna Hospital.

Service information

Nov 30
Memorial Visitation
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
10:00AM-11:00AM
Michaelson Funeral Home - Owatonna
1930 Austin Road
Owatonna, MN 55060
Nov 30
Memorial Service
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
11:00AM
Michaelson Funeral Home - Owatonna
1930 Austin Road
Owatonna, MN 55060
