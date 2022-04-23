OWATONNA — David A. Miller, 83 of Owatonna died April 22, 2022 in Owatonna. Mass of Christian Burial is Set for Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 10:30 am at Holy Trinity Catholic Church at Litomysl. Friends may greet the family on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 from 4 - 7 pm at Brick - Meger Funeral Home in Owatonna. A Knights of Columbus Rosary will be recited on Tuesday at 7:00 pm at Brick - Meger Funeral Home. The visitation will continue one hour prior to the funeral liturgy on Wednesday at the church.Dave will be missed by his family. Wife Janet of 63 years, his children Denise Running of Owatonna, Dannette Lawrence Cannon Falls, Mary Miller of Owatonna, Karla (Merle) Sveen of Janesville. 10 Grandchildren and four Great-grandchildren. One sister Joan (Warren) Larson of Marshall, and a brother Ray (Arlene) Miller of Owatonna, sister-in-law Mary Alice Miller and many nieces and nephews. Dave is preceded in death by his son Jeff, grandson Andrew, son-in-law Bret Running and brother Kenny. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Hospital, Homestead Hospice House patient care fund or Holy Trinity Catholic Church. To leave a condolence message go to www.megercares.com
