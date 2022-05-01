ELLENDALE — Darrell R. Nelson, age 76, of rural Ellendale died at home on Saturday, April 30, 2022.
Darrell Raymond Nelson, the son of Raymond and Viola (Johnson) Nelson, was born on December 2, 1945, in Owatonna. He grew up near Ellendale and attended school there, graduating from Ellendale High School in 1963. Darrell helped on the family farm during school and continued to farm following high School. On June 1, 1968, he was united in marriage to Elvera "Corky" Ubl in Owatonna. After retiring from farming he worked at Mystic Lake Casino as a money counter for ten years. Darrell fought Parkinson's for several years and that eventually was the reason he stopped working. He was on several bowling leagues and received a plaque for attending the national bowling tournament for 40 consecutive years. He was a member of the Owatonna Eagles for 51 years. He enjoyed going to the casino, visiting with friends and spending time with family. He also enjoyed raising purebred Dobermann Pinschers.
He is survived by his wife Elvera "Corky" Nelson of rural Ellendale, sons Tim (and Stacy) Nelson of Ellendale and Chad (and Cheryl) Nelson of Owatonna; grandchildren Brandon Nelson, Brandon Buck, Nicole Buck, Tanner Nelson, Walker Nelson, and Logan Nelson; great grandchildren, Kynlee Buck, Kenna Buck, Kinsley Nelson and Waylon Nelson. He is also survived by his sister Margaret Randall of Owatonna and brother Duane (and Diane) Nelson of Kansas City, MO. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Lois Johnson and a great grandchild Camille Buck.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at the Owatonna Eagles Club.
