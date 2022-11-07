Darlene Reese

BLOOMING PRAIRIE — Darlene Mary Reese, 86, of rural Blooming Prairie, died Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Homestead Hospice House in Owatonna.

To send flowers to the family of Darlene Reese, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Nov 8
Visitation
Tuesday, November 8, 2022
4:00PM-7:00PM
Michaelson Funeral Home - Owatonna
1930 Austin Road
Owatonna, MN 55060
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Nov 9
Visitation
Wednesday, November 9, 2022
9:30AM-10:30AM
St. John Lutheran Church
1301 Lincoln Avenue South
Owatonna, MN 55060
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Nov 9
Funeral Service
Wednesday, November 9, 2022
10:30AM
St. John Lutheran Church
1301 Lincoln Avenue South
Owatonna, MN 55060
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments