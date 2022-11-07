Darlene Reese

BLOOMING PRAIRIE — Darlene Mary Reese, 86, of rural Blooming Prairie, died Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Homestead Hospice House in Owatonna.
She was born February 4, 1936 in Summit Township, Steele County, Minnesota the daughter of Robert and Francis (Haubenschild) Ressler. She grew up on a farm in Summit Township and attended District 251 Country School and graduated from Blooming Prairie High School.
On April 9, 1953, she married Darvin Reese at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Litomysl. The couple lived in Owatonna before moving to farm on St. Paul Road north of Owatonna where they lived until 1981. They then moved to a farm in Summit Township.
Along with being a wife and mother, Darlene operated Dolly's Restaurant in Owatonna and worked at Foldcraft in Faribault and Kenyon. She was a faithful member of St. John Lutheran Church in Owatonna.
Darlene had a great sense of humor. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren for whom she knitted or crocheted one her many afghans. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing, dancing, playing canasta, cooking, old country music and helping at her grandsons' shop in Geneva.
She is survived by children, Jerry (Koni) Reese of Owatonna and Sherresse "Sherry" (Brad) Grobner of Owatonna; grandchildren, Robert (Jane) Reese, Joseph Reese, Kelly (Tony) Gilmore, Kristina Reese, Mark (Misty) Reese, Keith (Diana) Reese, Tonya (Pete) Hines, Brittany Reese, Brandon Nelson (Sydney Basness) and Alisha (Mike) Parsons; several great-grandchildren; daughters-in-law, Lena Reese of Blooming Prairie and Susan Reese of Owatonna; a special cousin that she grew up with, Paul Haubenschild and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Francis; husband, Darvin Reese and sons, Charles and Darrell Reese.
Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna on Tuesday, November 8th from 4:00-7:00 PM and at St. John Lutheran Church on Wednesday from 9:30-10:30 AM. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 10:30 AM at St. John Lutheran Church in Owatonna with Pastor Dave Klawiter officiating. Livestream the service at: www.stjohnowatonna.org/Live-Stream . Interment will be in the St. John Cemetery in Owatonna.
