WATERVILLE, MINNESOTA — DANIEL EDWARD SCHROEDER, age 67 of Waterville, Minnesota. Died Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Mayo Health System - Mankato, MN.
He was born March 19, 1955, in Owatonna, MN, a son of Roger and Jeanette "Pat" Schroeder. After graduating from Owatonna High School, Class of 1973, Daniel began his career in the U.S. Navy for four years, leading into his career as a General Contractor before retirement. Daniel was a Mr. Fix-it who enjoyed tinkering around and fixing things, he enjoyed hunting, demolition derby's and being with his family and friends.
Daniel is survived by his mother Pat Schroeder of Waterville; three brothers, Tom Schroeder of Waterville, Doug Schroeder of Faribault, Peter (Gina) Schroeder and their daughter Skylar of Monterey, CA; one sister-in-law, Lori Schroeder and one nephew Chris (Chrissie) Schroeder and their children.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, father, brother Michael Schroeder, and many aunts and uncles.
Funeral Services will be held, Monday, February 13, 2023, at 11:00 AM at the Dennis-Steffel-Omtvedt Funeral and Cremation Service in Waterville, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Owatonna Memorial Gardens Cemetery, in Owatonna, MN.
Dennis-Steffel-Omtvedt Funeral and Cremation Service are handling the arrangements.
