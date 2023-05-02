Dafydd G Dave Williams

OWATONNA — Dafydd G Williams (Dave)
OWATONNA — Dafydd G Williams (Dave)
Born in England of Welsh parents. Immigrated to the United States in grade school, becoming a naturalized citizen in 1993. Dave was proud of his US citizenship and equally pleased with his Welsh heritage. He passed in the company of his family, whom he loved dearly and above all else. Following high school, Dave attended Dana College in Blair, Nebraska where he met his dear wife, Mary. They met in September of 1972, and by October of 1973, were married at the Plattsmouth Methodist Church in Plattsmouth, NE. Mary and Dave took additional coursework in college while working.
Dave had a passion for music of all varieties, and often performed in church, restaurants, and social events.
Dave devoted his time to advocacy and work in the human services sector; he worked as director of Cedar Valley Services in Owatonna for over 30 years. He shared his love of the outdoors, motorcycling, music and travel with friends and family.
Dave is preceded in death by his parents Dorothy and Joel Williams, and is survived by wife Mary, daughter Andrea Williams Mallery, son Bryn Williams (Sheila Cambern) and grandchildren Ella and Avery Williams. Dave is also survived by siblings Aled Williams, Andrew Williams, and Mary Dee Vanderworp.
There will be a celebration of life in the future to share memories and stories.
