OWATONNA — Craig L. Duryee, 76, of Owatonna, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at United Hospital in St. Paul.
He was born to Kenneth and Opal (Decker) Duryee on December 12th, 1946, in Riceville, Iowa. Craig Graduated from Mound High School as a member of the 1965 class. He would be united in Marriage to Karen Anderson on June 10, 1967, and the couple was blessed with two boys. Craig worked for Lindsey Brothers as a buyer and would work on the weekends as a fiberglass repairman.
Craig loved spending time outdoors, fishing, yard work, tending to his garden, and watering all his flowers. He also liked to collect cars from his 1957 Thunderbird to his 2008 Mustang. Craig would be remembered as a reliable, hardworking, loving husband, father, and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife Karen Duryee of Owatonna; son, Tony Duryee of Las Cruces, NM; grandchildren, Amelia, Jacquelyn, and Natalie Duryee; sisters, Darla Tegland of Cokato, Sharla Lieder of Lime Springs, IA; brother Lane Duryee of Hayward.
He was preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Opal, Son Jeremy Duryee, 6 brothers and 2 sisters.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 2nd, 2023 at Cornerstone Church at 11AM, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Nate Palmer will be officiating. Interment will be in the Wayne Cemetery in McIntire, IA.
