ALDEN, MINNESOTA — Cory Richard Green, age 43, of Alden, Minnesota, passed away Monday, March 6, 2023, at his home. Cory was born January 1, 1980, in Austin, Minnesota, to Richard and Dorothy Green. He graduated from Blooming Prairie High School. Cory worked as a district manager at Burger King in Owatonna, Minnesota. In 2005, he met the love of his life, Lisa Ketchum, while working together at Burger King. The couple was united in marriage on September 1, 2007, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Owatonna, Minnesota. In addition to Alden, Cory also lived in Fairmont, Albert Lea, Blooming Prairie, and Owatonna. Cory was very active and could rarely be found sitting at home. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, four-wheeling, playing games on his phone, and family time, especially spending Christmas together. He also enjoyed his hiking trip to South Dakota with his family and visiting his brother in Guam. Cory loved meeting new people and was always willing to help everyone. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Survivors include his wife, Lisa; mother, Dorothy; children, Colton, Anthony, Dakota, Bryce, and Ericka; brothers, Jeff (Nadia), Brian (Jennifer), and Chad (Jodi); father-in-law, Bruce Ketchum; brothers-in-law, Dewayne (Jac) and Dustin (Crystal); sister-in-law, Melissa (Josh) Feyereisn; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard, and his mother-in-law, Mary.
Private family services will be held. A public visitation will take place from 3:00-5:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Worlein Blooming Prairie Funeral Home in Blooming Prairie. Worlein Blooming Prairie Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.
"Another day in paradise."
