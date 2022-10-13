BRITTON, SD — Connie Jean Standke, 68, of Britton, SD passed away peacefully on September 25, 2022 at Wheatcrest Hills Manor in Britton.
Connie was born on March 18,1954 to Ray and Merky Standke of Owatonna. She graduated from Marion High School in 1972 and moved to Britton, SD where she married Tim Mogard in April of 1976. Tim died suddenly in a vehicle accident in June of that same year. She married Brad Jones in the late 70's and Brad passed in 2015. Connie worked at the dry cleaning shop in Britton until health reasons necessitated her moving to Wheatcrest Hills Manor.
Connie loved working with children, hanging out with friends and just being part of the family.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Merky, in 2017. She is survived by her father, Ray of Owatonna, brothers Raymond (Meg) of Star Prairie, WI, Michael (Brenda) of Aurora, CO and Steve of Owatonna.
A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of Connie Standke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.