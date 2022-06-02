Clayton LuVerne ANdy Anderson

OWATONNA — Clayton "Andy" L Anderson, age 97, of Owatonna, died on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at the New Richland Care Center.
Clayton LuVerne Anderson, the son of Arnold and Anetta (Mayland) Anderson, was born on July 21, 1924, in Hayward, MN. He grew up in Freeborn County and attended country school. Following school he worked on the family farm. A WWII Veteran, Andy served in the US Army in the 802nd Engineering Aviation Battalion. As a young man he worked at Wilson Packing Company in Albert Lea and as a mechanic at Gopher Aviation in Rochester. On June 24, 1952, he was united in marriage to Barbara Fette at St. John Lutheran in Owatonna. He moved to Owatonna and worked as a mechanic and heavy equipment operator for the city of Owatonna. In 1958, he went into business with Elmer Bickford operating Bickford's Cities Service Station. It was later known as Bick and Andy's Service. Upon Bick's retirement, Andy took over sole ownership of the business, operating it as Andy's Service until he retired in October of 1986. He also operated a travel trailer sales and rental business for several years. He was a longtime active member of St. John Lutheran Church, American Legion and VFW; serving on the VFW Honor Guard for several years. He volunteered with the Steele County Red Cross in many capacities including the Steel County Blood Drives and state disaster relief. Andy enjoyed family, fishing, hunting, trap shooting and camping. He also enjoyed square dancing, bowling, golf and pitching horseshoes.
He is survived by his wife Barbara Anderson of Owatonna, Son Steven (and Wynona) Anderson of Marshalltown, IA, daughters, Teri Anderson of Crosslake, Lori (and William) Grunklee of Owatonna; grandchildren, Marisa (and Mathew) Thompson, Aaron Anderson, Michael (and Asha Stenquist) Anderson, and Elizabeth Anderson (and fiancé Tanner O'Connor). He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Helen White and Patricia (and Francis) Deml both of Owatonna and a brother-in-law Richard (and Joyce ) Fette of Faribault. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother LeRoy (and Marcella) Anderson, sisters Irene (and Clarence) Servaty, Marilyn (and Walter) Warday, Janice (and Richard) Christianson, sister-in-law Lorraine (and Donald) Gregor and brother-in-law Chester White. Memorials can be made to St. John Church, American Red Cross or donors choice.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at St. John Lutheran Church in Owatonna. Visitation will be from 9:30 until 11:00 AM on Tuesday at the church. Interment will be in the Owatonna Memorial Gardens with military honors by the Steele County Military Funeral Unit