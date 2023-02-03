Clarence "Butch" Ervin Boyd

BLOOMING PRAIRIE — Clarence "Butch" Ervin Boyd, age 73, of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester, Saint Marys Campus. Butch was born June 9, 1949, in Albert Lea, Minnesota, to Louis and Clarice (Bickelhaupt) Boyd. He graduated with the class of 1967 from Hayfield High School. On February 25, 1969, Butch enlisted into the U.S. Army and proudly served his country until his honorable discharge on January 10, 1972. While in the Army, he earned the rank SP4. On May 24, 1975, Butch married Diane Kaplan in Blooming Prairie and together had three children. He worked for 35 years as a rural mail carrier and was also a school bus driver for 40 years in Blooming Prairie. He enjoyed taking Sunday drives with his wife, gardening, and spending time with his family.

