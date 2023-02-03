BLOOMING PRAIRIE — Clarence "Butch" Ervin Boyd, age 73, of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester, Saint Marys Campus. Butch was born June 9, 1949, in Albert Lea, Minnesota, to Louis and Clarice (Bickelhaupt) Boyd. He graduated with the class of 1967 from Hayfield High School. On February 25, 1969, Butch enlisted into the U.S. Army and proudly served his country until his honorable discharge on January 10, 1972. While in the Army, he earned the rank SP4. On May 24, 1975, Butch married Diane Kaplan in Blooming Prairie and together had three children. He worked for 35 years as a rural mail carrier and was also a school bus driver for 40 years in Blooming Prairie. He enjoyed taking Sunday drives with his wife, gardening, and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Diane Boyd of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota; children, Clarence "Butch" L. Boyd of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, Teresa (Tim) Neuenschwander of Cambridge, Wisconsin, and Patrick (Rachel) Boyd of Owatonna, Minnesota; four grandchildren, Mason Neuenschwander, Paige Neuenschwander, Bristol Boyd, and Landen Boyd; siblings, Lois (Don) Hanson, Linda Breyer, Calvin (Roxanne) Boyd, Lucy Boyd, Leann Boyd, Chester (Shawn) Boyd, Cecil (Carol) Boyd, and Cedric (Debbie) Boyd; sister-in-law, Karen Kaplan; brother-in-law, Dave (Sue) Kaplan; many nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Clarice Boyd; and brother-in-law, Donald Kaplan.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at First Lutheran Church in Blooming Prairie. Visitation will take place from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 8, at Worlein Blooming Prairie Funeral Home in Blooming Prairie and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. Interment will be in Blooming Prairie City Cemetery. Worlein Blooming Prairie Funeral Home in Blooming Prairie is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.
