Cheech Middleton

NORTH MANKATO — Annette V. Middleton, 84, passed away on February 26, 2023 in North Mankato, MN. She was affectionally called "Cheech" as a child by her father and the nickname stuck for her entire life.
Cheech was born in Alexandria, MN in 1938. The family lived in a state park on Lake Carlos, where her father was a park ranger. They also lived on a nearby farm and later moved to Owatonna. She graduated from Owatonna High School in 1956 and married E. James Middleton in 1958. They lived in Minneapolis, Owatonna, Rochester, Mankato, Lake City, SC, and North Mankato, MN. Cheech worked in office administration and was the office manager of Lor Ray Drive Dental Group for 17 years.
She enjoyed playing bridge and was very active in bridge clubs wherever they lived. They enjoyed winter "snowbird" vacations to Panama City Beach, FL, for many years. She was deeply devoted to her family, often visiting during the holidays and yearly trips to the lake, seeing her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Family cribbage tournaments were a wonderful pass time. Her potato salad and chocolate chip cookies were all time family favorites.
Cheech was the youngest daughter of seven siblings. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Jim; her parents, Carl and Esther Besonen; her siblings, Marjorie, Helen, Clinton, Donald, Gordon, and Douglas; three nieces; and a nephew. She is survived by her son, Michael and his wife Sylvia; daughter, Kay and her husband Jim; four grandchildren, Dan, Barbara, Brad, and John; six great-grandchildren; and ten nieces and nephews.
She was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church. The family would like to thank the home health care providers, their church community and friends, and the staff at Oak Terrace Senior Living for all of their care and support.
Her memorial service will be held on April 1, 2023, at 11:00 am, at Messiah Lutheran Church, 1706 Lee Blvd, North Mankato, MN 56003 with visitation one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be given to the church. Private burial will be in Woodland Hills Memorial Park, Mankato, MN. Livestreaming will be available at www.mankatomortuary.com.
