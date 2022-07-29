Charles Melvin Berg

OWATONNA, MN — Charles Melvin Berg (76) years, Owatonna, MN, passed away on July 27, 2022. Charles was born on July 28, 1945, in Hendricks, MN, to Melvin and Anna Berg.

