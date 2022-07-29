OWATONNA, MN — Charles Melvin Berg (76) years, Owatonna, MN, passed away on July 27, 2022. Charles was born on July 28, 1945, in Hendricks, MN, to Melvin and Anna Berg.
He grew up on a farm in rural Hendricks. Charles graduated from Ivanhoe High School in 1963. He attended Mankato State University, graduating with a B.S. in physics and math. Charles then obtained a certification in computer programming. He worked for Cramer Computers and had contracts with the city of Owatonna and Steele County.
From his first marriage a daughter, Heather Anne, was born April 4, 1975. In 1979, Charles and Heather moved to Owatonna where he developed a close bond with his brother's children, Melanie and Hunter.
On April 17, 1982, Charles "Chuck" married Dawn Elizabeth Kuhnly. Their son, Luke Charles, was born on December 9, 1983. They joined Our Savior's Lutheran Church, where Charles served as council president in 1989. He enjoyed hearing his children play violin, family road trips, and time at the farm, cabin, and Washington Island. Charles treasured time camping, canoeing, fishing, hunting, and playing cards with relatives and friends. He loved his trips to Wyoming and Alaska to hunt elk, moose and caribou.
Charles loved to research genealogy, build, cook, and travel. Charles and Dawn traveled throughout the U.S., as well as to Norway and Sweden. They also hosted Rotary Youth Exchange students, Tsutomu Noguchi (Japan) and Emma Wright (South Africa), who became part of their family.
Charles enjoyed politics. In the late 1970s he ran for State Representative, and in the 80s, he worked on Tim Penney's campaign. He was a lifelong DFL member.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Anna Berg; brother, John Berg; parents-in-law, Donald and Sylvia Kuhnly; aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Charles is survived by wife of 40 years, Dawn; children Heather (Todd) Griesert and Luke (Alison Lee) Berg; grand-daughters Myranda, Sloane, Elizabeth and Theresa; sister Audrey (Ron) Ochocki; sisters-in-law Twyla (Leroy) Mitchell, Priscilla (Mike Peterson) Kuhnly, Delight (Tom) Klancke; brother-in-law Owen (Nena) Kuhnly; nieces Melanie (Ron) Hilgendorf and Danielle Kuhnly; nephews Hunter (Wendy) Berg, Eric Ochocki, Alan Ochocki, and Dalton Kuhnly; aunt, cousins and friends.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Owatonna, MN, at 1:00pm on Sunday, August 14, 2022. Memorials suggested to Allina Health Hospice.
To plant a tree in memory of Charles Berg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.