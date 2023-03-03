Chad A. Quam

OWATONNA — Chad Alan Quam, 53, of Owatonna, died Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Homestead Hospice House.
OWATONNA — Chad Alan Quam, 53, of Owatonna, died Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Homestead Hospice House.
He was born March 8, 1969, to Derald and Anita (Wussow) Quam. Chad grew up in Owatonna and graduated from Owatonna High School in 1987. After high school he attended St. Cloud State, then St. Cloud Technical school and graduated with a Machinist Degree. Chad then started working at Power Team then worked at Amsbury Truth for 22 years until his passing. Chad and Heidi were united in marriage on August 9th, 1997 at St. John Lutheran Church in Owatonna.
Chad had the zest for life. He enjoyed camping, fishing hunting, spending time out on the lake, tending to his koi pond, and doing anything that was outside. Chad loved going on his Nascar trips with his friends and really enjoyed visiting Michigan Speedway. He loved being around family and friends, he loved meeting new people and getting to know them and make them feel like family. Chad loved his friends and family and wouldn't leave his wife's side, and as he was leaving, he would tell you, "Love you man."
He is survived by his wife Heidi Quam of Owatonna, father, Derald Quam of Owatonna; sister, Jill (Kent) Whitehouse; parents-in-law Lyle and Sharon Krohnberg; sister-in-law Holly (Shane) Esiel; brother-in-law Aaron (Erica) Krohnberg; nieces and nephews, Jaden and Jaxson Eisel, Sawyer and Sybil Krohnberg, Justin and Katelyn Whitehouse; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by mother, Anita Quam; grandparents; uncle, Byron Shelter; father-in-law Robert Kohl.
Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home on Friday, March 10th, 2023, from 4PM to 7PM. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 11AM at Trinity Lutheran Church with a visitation on hour prior to the service. The Reverend Todd Buegler officiating. Memorials are preferred to the American Cancer Society.
