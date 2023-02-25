Cecelia A. Lauer

OWATONNA — Cecelia Ann (Matejcek) Lauer, 82, of Owatonna, died Friday, February 24, 2023 at New Perspective Senior Living in Faribault.
OWATONNA — Cecelia Ann (Matejcek) Lauer, 82, of Owatonna, died Friday, February 24, 2023 at New Perspective Senior Living in Faribault.
She was born November 23, 1940 in Owatonna, Minnesota the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Spindler) Matejcek.
After graduating from Owatonna High School, she married Caryl Lee from Medford on September 12, 1959. They had five children - three girls and two boys. Cecelia was also married to Kenneth Ecklund on April 25, 1998 and Kurt Lauer on October 4, 2003.
Cecelia lived in a number of towns over the years including, Brainerd, Owatonna, Garrison, Merrifield, Pine Island, Rochester and currently resided in Faribault. She worked as a bookkeeper for Lee's Drywall, owned and operated Pike's Point Resort in Garrison, and worked for Combined Insurance for 22 years as a manager, retiring at the age of 59. She won many awards and was top of the sales teams and was looked up to by all.
She enjoyed traveling (cruise vacations), gardening, baby animals, scrapbooking, painting, stamping, cooking and playing cards and games. She was active in the Owatonna Garden Club and Horticulture Club and the Christian Women's Club.
She is survived by her husband, Kurt Heinz Lauer, Sr; siblings, Robert (Pat) Matejcek, Mary Alice Renchin, Virginia (John) Hanson, Raymond (Jean) Matejcek and Bernie (Curt) Jensen; children, Carolyn (Joe) Zaugg, Craig (Tammy) Lee, Christine (Tom) Dunrud, Curt (Deanne) Lee and Connie Lee; grandchildren, Nicole, Tara, Randi, Megan, Luke, David, Kaitlin, Rick, Rachel, Jessica, Stephen, Kayla; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren as well as step-children/grandchildren/great-grandchildren/great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Caryl Lee and Kenneth Ecklund; brother, Joseph Matejcek and two step-children.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna with visitation from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Pastor Josh Geary will officiate. Burial will be in the spring at Dania Cemetery in Havana Township, Steele County.
Memorials are preferred to St. Croix Hospice.
