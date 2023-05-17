Catherine Mary Shawback

BLOOMING PRAIRIE — Catherine Mary Shawback, age 86, of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society - Comforcare in Austin, Minnesota. Catherine was born September 21, 1936, in Austin, Minnesota, to Donald and Catherine (Ollman) Teachout. On November 22, 1958, she was united in marriage to Leslie Shawback, Sr. in Mason City, Iowa. Catherine worked in the receiving department at OTC for over 25 years before her retirement. Following retirement she returned to OTC for a short time, working part-time in the shipping department. Catherine then went on to work in the Blooming Prairie schools as a lunch lady. She loved bingo, going to casinos - especially Diamond Jo, and doing puzzles. Above all she enjoyed spending time with her family.

