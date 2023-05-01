Carol E. Wocelka

OWATONNA — Carol Esther Wocelka, 84, of Owatonna, passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at the Owatonna Hospital.
To plant a tree in memory of Carol Wocelka as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING ACROSS CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA... .Strong northwest winds with gusts of 35 mph are expected again Tuesday with humidities dropping to between 15 and 25 percent. Some humidities in the lower teens are possible. Critical fire weather conditions are becoming increasingly likely and any fires that form will have the ability to spread quickly. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA... The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...All of central and south central Minnesota. * WIND...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...15 to 25 percent. Even lower humidities are possible. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&
...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS MONDAY AND TUESDAY FOR PORTIONS OF WESTERN, CENTRAL, AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA.. Dry conditions and strong north-northwesterly winds will lead to near critical fire weather conditions this afternoon through evening and again on Tuesday. North-northwesterly winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph are forecast this afternoon and evening with minimum relative humidity values of 25 to 30 percent. Together, these conditions could lead to the rapid spread of fires. Check burning restrictions and fire danger before burning. Tuesday will feature even lower humidity values across most of Minnesota. Northerly winds will still be gusty, although a bit lower than Monday. For more information on burning restrictions for Minnesota, see www.dnr.state.mn.us/forestry/fire/firerating_restrictions.html. text
OWATONNA — Carol Esther Wocelka, 84, of Owatonna, passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at the Owatonna Hospital.
She was born October 9, 1938 in Winona, Minnesota to Arthur and Esther (Rihs) Salisbury. Carol grew up in Winona and attended Winona High School. She met Lewis Wocelka and the couple was united in marriage on July 1, 1967 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. Carol was an avid quilter, as she was a member of the Our Savior's Quilting Club. She loved spending time outside, watching birds, helping Lewis in the garden, and spending quality time with her grandchildren whom she loved with all her heart. Lewis and Carol watched the Minnesota Twins and Vikings together whenever they could. Attending Our Savior's Church in Owatonna and being involved in all aspects of ministry brought great comfort to her and she was thankful for everyone there.
She is survived by her husband Lewis Wocelka of Owatonna; children, Brian Wocelka, of Owatonna, Dawn (and Terry) Lester of Owatonna; grandchildren Travis, Cheyenne, Bradley, Courtney, Cody, Kasey, and Tiffany; siblings Lloyd (Sharon) Salisbury, Gloria (Dick) Bronk, Beverly Brenengen, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Esther, and brother David Salisbury.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 5, 2023 at 11AM at Our Savior's Lutheran Church with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Ron Huber will be officiating. Interment will be in the Owatonna Memorial Gardens in Owatonna. Memorials are preferred to Our Savior's Lutheran Church, and to the church Quilting Club.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.