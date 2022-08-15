Carol Ann Borchert

OWATONNA — Carol Ann Borchert, 78, died Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Homestead Hospice House in Owatonna, MN, after a short time with cancer that had recurred after 33 years. Funeral service will be held Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Friends may greet the family Wednesday, August 17, 2022 from 4:00 - 6 :00 PM at Brick-Meger Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the church.

Service information

Aug 17
Visitation
Wednesday, August 17, 2022
4:00PM-6:00PM
Brick-Meger Funeral Home
1603 Austin Road
Owatonna, MN 55060-4021
Aug 18
Visitation
Thursday, August 18, 2022
10:00AM-10:50AM
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
2500 7th Ave NE
Owatonna, MN 55060
Aug 18
Funeral Service
Thursday, August 18, 2022
11:00AM
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
2500 7th Ave NE
Owatonna, MN 55060
