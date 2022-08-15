OWATONNA — Carol Ann Borchert, 78, died Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Homestead Hospice House in Owatonna, MN, after a short time with cancer that had recurred after 33 years. Funeral service will be held Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Friends may greet the family Wednesday, August 17, 2022 from 4:00 - 6 :00 PM at Brick-Meger Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the church.
Carol was born July 8, 1944 to Howard and Minnie (Krampitz) Stickley in Owatonna. She was baptized and confirmed at Redeemer Lutheran Church. She attended school in Owatonna and was a member of the Owatonna High School graduating class of 1962. After graduation, she moved to Kansas City, MO, and began working for the Hallmark Card Company. When returning home for a vacation, she was involved in a serious car/train accident, beating the odds with her survival.
Carol moved back to Owatonna in 1963 and met Alvin Borchert. They were married on May 1, 1965 at Redeemer Lutheran Church. They had one son, followed by twins, a boy and a girl. In addition to being a homemaker and sewing clothes for her children, Carol held many jobs through the years. She worked for Deml Heating, Owatonna Nursing Home, Hy-Vee and she sold Avon. Carol was also the book keeper for their own business, Borchert Tool, and helped manage rental apartments that she and her husband owned.
Carol enjoyed gardening, mowing, sewing, doing word search puzzles, playing cards on the computer, traveling in their motorhome, and spending time with their dogs. She loved going to the Steele County Fair and the MN State Fair.
Carol was a member of the Owatonna Eagles and was very active with the Eagles Cancer Auction. She was honored with an Award of Merit for her dedication and hard work for the auction, alongside her husband, over many years.
Carol is survived by her husband of 57 years, Alvin; children Don Borchert (Beth Lewis), Ellendale, Roxane Lee (Allen Cox), Blooming Prairie, and Rodney Borchert (Melanie Abraham) Owatonna; grandchildren Casandra (Noah) Weis, Andrew Caswell, Courtney Lee, Jordan Gutierrez (Taylor Sletten), Jacob Borchert (Ashley Freund), Megan VanLoon, Allissa (Derek) Vickstrom; 10 great-grandchildren; sister Jeanette VanDenBrooke, Loves Park, IL; brother Myron (Betty) Stickley, Fridley, MN; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Gary, and sister Betty.
Memorials may be directed to the Eagles Cancer Telethon.
