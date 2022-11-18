BLOOMING PRAIRIE — Carl "Junior" Swenson, age 86, of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Prairie Manor Care Center in Blooming Prairie. Junior was born in September of 1936, in Newry Township, Minnesota, to Carl, Sr. and Rose Swenson. He attended Blooming Prairie High School through the 9th grade. Junior entered the United States Army in 1959. During his time in the service, he drove duck boats and was stationed in Fort Story, Virginia. He was honorably discharged in 1961. Junior was united in marriage to Diane Wartenberg at the First Lutheran Church in Blooming Prairie. He worked as a die cast operator for Truth Hardware. Junior enjoyed dancing, farming part-time, attending farm and threshing shows, and collecting toy tractors and farm toys. He loved traveling with Diane; some of his favorite trips were halibut fishing in Alaska and a bus trip to Nova Scotia. Junior also looked forward to their annual summer trips to their camper in Ely, Minnesota, where they spent a lot of time fishing.
Survivors include his wife, Diane Swenson of Blooming Prairie, MN; son, Scott Swenson of St. Francis, MN; brother, Alan (Nancy) Swenson of Brownsdale, MN; sister-in-law, Ardell Swenson of Austin, MN; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Clayton (Sylvia) Swenson, Hubert Swenson, and Joseph (Beverly) Swenson; and sister, Rosemary (Maynard) Dahl.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at First Lutheran Church in Blooming Prairie. Visitation will take place from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 28, at the First Lutheran Church and will continue one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. Interment will be in Blooming Prairie Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the Blooming Prairie Cancer Group. Worlein Blooming Prairie Funeral Home in Blooming Prairie is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Carl Swenson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
