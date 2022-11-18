Carl "Junior" Swenson

BLOOMING PRAIRIE — Carl "Junior" Swenson, age 86, of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Prairie Manor Care Center in Blooming Prairie. Junior was born in September of 1936, in Newry Township, Minnesota, to Carl, Sr. and Rose Swenson. He attended Blooming Prairie High School through the 9th grade. Junior entered the United States Army in 1959. During his time in the service, he drove duck boats and was stationed in Fort Story, Virginia. He was honorably discharged in 1961. Junior was united in marriage to Diane Wartenberg at the First Lutheran Church in Blooming Prairie. He worked as a die cast operator for Truth Hardware. Junior enjoyed dancing, farming part-time, attending farm and threshing shows, and collecting toy tractors and farm toys. He loved traveling with Diane; some of his favorite trips were halibut fishing in Alaska and a bus trip to Nova Scotia. Junior also looked forward to their annual summer trips to their camper in Ely, Minnesota, where they spent a lot of time fishing.

