Bud G Phillips

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 103 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
OMAHA, NE — Bud Passed away peacefully on May 13, 2022. He is preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Bertha (Bert) Phillips. He is survived by his daughters, Michele (Brian) Houck, Christine (Trig) Romsa; two grandsons, Joseph Romsa, Jacob Romsa and a host of other loving family and friends.
Bud was born in Richmond, IN. He was in the Air Force for 26 years and was stationed in Plattsburg, NY where he met Bert. They came to Nebraska where he was stationed at SAC for about 14 years. Retired and moved to Minnesota.
They lived the rest of their years there. Bud returned to Nebraska to be with family the last year of his life.
Services will be held June 17, 2022, 1 PM at Omaha National Cemetery.
