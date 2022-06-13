Bud G Phillips

OMAHA, NE — Bud Passed away peacefully on May 13, 2022. He is preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Bertha (Bert) Phillips. He is survived by his daughters, Michele (Brian) Houck, Christine (Trig) Romsa; two grandsons, Joseph Romsa, Jacob Romsa and a host of other loving family and friends.

Bud was born in Richmond, IN. He was in the Air Force for 26 years and was stationed in Plattsburg, NY where he met Bert. They came to Nebraska where he was stationed at SAC for about 14 years. Retired and moved to Minnesota.

They lived the rest of their years there. Bud returned to Nebraska to be with family the last year of his life.

Services will be held June 17, 2022, 1 PM at Omaha National Cemetery.

