Bryan Richard Madsen

CLAREMONT — Bryan Richard Madsen, age 58, of Claremont died on March 17, 2023 at Fairview Care Center in Dodge Center.

Service information

Mar 25
Visitation
Saturday, March 25, 2023
1:00PM-3:00PM
Michaelson Funeral Home - Owatonna
1930 Austin Road
Owatonna, MN 55060
Mar 25
Memorial Service
Saturday, March 25, 2023
3:00PM
Michaelson Funeral Home - Owatonna
1930 Austin Road
Owatonna, MN 55060
