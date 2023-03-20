CLAREMONT — Bryan Richard Madsen, age 58, of Claremont died on March 17, 2023 at Fairview Care Center in Dodge Center.
He was born on June 28, 1964, in Rochester to Richard and Irmgard (Schieffelbein) Madsen. He grew up in Claremont and graduated from Claremont High School in 1983. He worked for National Tree as an Arborist and Crane Creek driving dump truck. He also worked for Medford Sand and Gravel. He married Sherie Rostamo and had two children and later married Vickie Jones. Bryan enjoyed tinkering in his garage; working on his car and golf carts. He enjoyed the outdoors, riding his Harley, plowing snow, fishing and camping. Bryan was a Steelers fan and enjoyed watching football. He loved spending time with his family especially granddaughter Tenley. Bryan was a jokester and enjoyed making people laugh. His unique sense of humor often started with a wild eyed smirk.
He is survived by his children, Justin Madsen of Dodge Center and Jessica Madsen of Prior Lake, granddaughter Tenley Madsen; his parents Richard and Irmgard Madsen of Claremont; sisters, Tracy (Al) Madsen-Kettner of Dodge Center and Bonita Gianforti of Flrida. He is also survived by his nieces and nephew Natasha King, Dakota Hester, and Jake Gianforti. He was preceded in death by his brother Blake Madsen.
Visitation will be held Saturday March 25, 2023 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM followed by a memorial service at 3:00 PM at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna.
