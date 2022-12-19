Brian D. Reuss

OWATONNA — Brian David Reuss, 54, of Owatonna, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at the Owatonna Hospital surrounded by family.
OWATONNA — Brian David Reuss, 54, of Owatonna, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at the Owatonna Hospital surrounded by family.
He was born February 5, 1968 to David and Anita (Schlinger) in Owatonna. The family moved to Red Wing when Brian was going into the 4th grade. He graduated from Red Wing High School in 1986. After high school he attended the University of North Dakota for a couple years before starting in food service and restaurant management. Brian and Stephanie were married on August 3rd, 1991 in Hastings and they were blessed with two boys, Matt and Eric.
Brian managed many restaurants including Arby's in Owatonna, Hardee's and Dairy Queen across the southern part of Minnesota. He was most recently a Territory Manager for Old Hickory Buildings. Brian loved to volunteer his time with church and Scouting. He was known as an outdoorsman. He loved hiking, camping, riding his Spyder, and his red '86 Corvette around, and spending most of his time with his family and friends. He was known as a family man and jokester.
He is survived by his wife Stephanie Reuss of Owatonna; sons, Matt and Eric both of Blooming Prairie; parents, David and Anita Reuss of Red Wing; brother Brad (Kristie) Reuss of Long Prairie; parents-in-law James and Carol Rein; brothers-in-law Jim Rein, Scott (Lorelei) Rein, and Nathan Rein; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; and son, Jonathan Reuss.
Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home on Monday, December 26th, 2022 from 4PM to 7PM. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at 11AM at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Reverend Greg Schlicker will be officiating. Interment will be in the Bohemian National Cemetery in Owatonna.
