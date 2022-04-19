OWATONNA, MN — Brian Christopher Tesch, age 54, of Owatonna, MN, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at his home.
Brian was born on December 27, 1967, in Waseca, MN, the son of Mark and Roxanne (Neste) Tesch. He graduated from Owatonna High School in 1987 and afterwards was enlisted in the US Navy. He received a medical discharge and afterwards worked at several different jobs around Owatonna. Brian was very athletic and in his younger years participated in boxing, winning numerous trophies and medals and played many other sports throughout high school. He also enjoyed watching the Vikings, playing darts, horseshoes, softball, and bingo. Most of all, Brian loved spending time with his family and friends.
Brian is survived by his parents, Mark and Roxanne Tesch of Blooming Prairie, MN; sisters, Heidi Burns of Owatonna, MN, and Tammy (Dale) Jensen of Oronoco, MN; 3 nieces; 4 nephews; and many cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and brother-in-law, Chris Burns.
Funeral service celebrating Brian's life will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Owatonna, MN, with a time for visitation one hour before. Inurnment will take place at St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Owatonna, MN.
To send flowers to the family of Brian Tesch, please visit Tribute Store.