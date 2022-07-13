Brandon Young

WALKER — BRANDON JAMES YOUNG, 23 years old, passed away unexpectedly on July 9, 2022, in Cass County, Minnesota.
Born on May 1, 1999, in Owatonna to Kristi Hanna and Shawn Young. Brandon grew up in New Richland and attended Waseca Public Schools, graduating with the class of 2018. He worked for Sommertime Dairy in rural Waseca throughout high school. Brandon later worked for Daikin in Owatonna as well as Greener World Solutions in Waseca until November of 2021, when he moved to Walker and started his own construction company "Kabekona Construction". Brandon lived a fast and carefree life! He lived to help others. Brandon enjoyed working on his trucks and riding side-by-sides with his friends. He loved anything outdoors whether it was ice fishing, pheasant hunting, or just hanging with his family, friends and dog, Ozzy.
Brandon is survived by his mom, Kristi (Nick) Kern of New Richland; dad, Shawn Young; siblings: Brian Allen, Emma Allen, and Grayson Kern; grandparents: Bob and Lavon Hanna of New Richland and Dale and Linda Young of New Richland; longtime love, Makayla Fawver of Waseca; dog, Ozzy.
Preceded in death by his unborn child and great grandparents.
Visitation will be from 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM on Monday, July 18, 2022, at the State Street Chapel of Dennis-Steffel-Omtvedt Funeral Homes in Waseca. Visitation will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday.
Funeral Service will be 12:00 PM on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Le Sueur River Lutheran Church in rural New Richland. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
