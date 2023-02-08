Bradley "Brad" L. Bishop

OWATONNA — Bradley "Brad" Bishop, 42, of Owatonna, died Monday, February 6, 2023 at Homestead Hospice House in Owatonna surrounded by his family.
He was born January 20, 1981 in Owatonna, Minnesota the son of Bill and Susan (Severtson) Bishop.
He grew up in Owatonna where he attended school, graduating with the Owatonna High School Class of 1999. During high school, he was involved in baseball, golf, marching band (drums), SHOC member, choir, carolers, mentor for grade school and junior high kids and a Big Brother volunteer.
After high school, Brad attended Augustana College in Sioux Falls, SD, graduating in 2004 with a double major in Computer Information Systems and Business Administration. During college he worked at Gateway Computer Company, achieving top sales honors. He enjoyed the challenge of designing websites and rebuilding computers.
Brad loved people. He could make friends with anyone just because he enjoyed talking to people and getting to know them. Brad also loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, golfing, and biking. He had a special soft spot in his heart for animals. And music...he loved, loved, loved music.
Brad was so full of life. Shortly after finishing college, he became ill. It took two years for him to be diagnosed with Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD). His life quickly changed, but he never complained. FTD would eventually rob him of his ability to speak, walk and take care of himself. Throughout it all he never lost his beautiful smile. He will continue to impact people's lives through his generous gift of brain donation to Mayo Clinic to continue research on FTD. A heartfelt thank you to Dr. Bradley Boeve, Dr. Brendan Kelley, Dr. Diane Wallner, the staff at the Homestead Hospice House, and all the special caregivers who provided care to Brad over the last 18 years.
He is survived by parents, Bill and Susan Bishop of Owatonna; sister, Jennifer (Greg) McGuire of Rochester; nieces, Nora and Fiona McGuire of Rochester; grandmother, Rita Severtson of Albert Lea; aunts and uncles, Mary & Lee Thompson, Sherrie Anderson, Janice Yess, Kevin Bishop, and Patti Bishop; many cousins, along with a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Sidney & Mae Bishop and Robert Severtson; uncle, Sidney Bishop, Jr. and special great aunt and uncle, Roy & Betty Lou Hawkins.
Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna on Friday from 4:00 - 7:00 PM and at Trinity Lutheran Church on Saturday from 10:00 - 11:00 AM. Funeral services will be held February 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna with Reverend Amanda Floy officiating. Private interment will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Owatonna.
Memorials are preferred to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (theaftd.org).
