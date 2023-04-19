BEMIDJI — Bonnie Lea Bakken, 82, of Bemidji, MN, formerly of New Richland, MN passed away peacefully on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2022.
Bonnie was born October 26, 1940 in Minnesota Lake, MN, the daughter of Vera (Fountain) and Herbert Culbertson. She graduated from Minnesota Lake in 1958. She married Maynard Paul Bakken on April 4, 1959 in Wells, MN. Together, they began farming and raising a family on a farmstead near New Richland, MN.
The youngest of ten children, she was surrounded by family that loved to sing together, joke, and tell stories of their childhood growing up on the farm. A Culbertson family reunion or holiday gathering usually meant meeting at a community center in order to have enough space to host the large and boisterous gatherings.
Bonnie farmed with her husband Maynard on a 220 acre farm, while raising three children, tending a huge garden, preserving nearly all of their food, and seeing to the farm livestock and chickens during the day while Maynard worked. When her youngest child started school, she began working full-time and served the New Richland Care Center for over twenty years as Head of Housekeeping and Laundry.
Though Bonnie would have considered herself an introvert, she was often at the center of a group telling a story from her life or making a joke about something that happened to her, “better to laugh than cry” was a frequent reframe. She was a loyal friend/family member – always ready for an adventure up North at she and Maynard’s cabin in the woods near Bemidji, MN or a phone call away to catch-up on life, give a word of encouragement and advice, or just share a story.
Bonnie was a deeply committed mother and grandmother. There was never a doubt that, as a Mom or grandmother, she had your back. Few of us will ever find a softer more accepting place to land and just be ourselves than at her house. Whether eating her homemade vegetable beef soup or sipping a glass of iced tea…the world slowed down enough to have a laugh, receive advice, or just be quiet with this deeply caring woman.
Bonnie is survived by her children Virgil (Robin) Bakken of Lake George, MN and Colleen (Debbie) Bakken of Bemidji, MN; 6 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, siblings David Culbertson of Nisswa, MN, Lilah Scrabeck of North Mankato, MN, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Maynard, son Brian, and twin grandbabies.
A Celebration of Life service will be held for Bonnie on Saturday, May 20th at 1:00pm. It will be held at the Assembly of God Church in Ellendale, MN. We invite Bonnie’s family and friends to join us in celebrating her life!
