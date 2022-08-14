Bonnie Kay Thommes

OWATONNA — Bonnie K. Thommes age 79, of Owatonna, died peacefully on August 12, 2022, at her daughter's home near Lonsdale.
Bonnie was born on May 11, 1943, the daughter of Carroll and Evelyn (Smith) Tompkins, in Chicago, IL. She grew up in Elmwood Park, IL and graduated from Elmwood Park High School in 1961. She continued her education at Northern Illinois College and received a BS in Education in 1965. On June 13, 1964, she was united in marriage to Robert Thommes in Park Forest, IL. She taught in Farmer City before becoming a Librarian in Danvers, IL. They moved to Kansas for a short time and then moved to Sutton, NE. In Sutton she owned and operated From My Heart floral shop. Following Robert's retirement they moved to Owatonna in 2001 to be closer to their family. She was an active member in her church. She enjoyed cooking, traveling and watching sports. She also enjoyed attending her grandchildren's activities.
She is survived by her husband Robert Thommes of Owatonna; children, Gerald (Billie Jo) Thommes of Morton, IL, Jeffrey (Staci) Thommes of Clear Lake, WI, Lori (Scott) Colaw of Lonsdale; grandchildren, Jeffrey Thommes, Alissa (Rhett) Thompson, Rylan Thommes, Zachary (Jessica) Colaw, Blaine (Amy) Colaw, and great grandchild Grayson Colaw. She is also survived by her brothers James (Shari) Tompkins and Bruce (Gail) Tompkins all of North Carolina. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Michaelson Funeral Home. Memorials to the Owatonna Humane Society are preferred.
